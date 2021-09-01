The 2021 edition of the Sunnyside High School cross country team is going to look a little bit different with the graduations of school record holder Reid Weaver and stalwart Joshua Oliver, but this season should be a little closer to normal.
Boys Coach Jeff White says it was a great offseason with their largest summer turnout in recent years noting, “This is the most prepared group we’ve had since we took over as coaches five years ago.”
Still, the boys team did lose its top runners from the 2020 season, which actually took place this past spring, and White says that means it’s rebuilding time, “But we do have some good strong runners.”
Jeff White focuses on the boys team while his assistant, and wife, Shaina works with the girls.
For that squad, they’re starting off the season with 8 members, four of which are returning from last year. Shaina White says Jenny Lopez is the team captain and they, “Are optimistic that she will finish the season strong because she ran regularly over the summer, which is what makes the biggest difference in cross country success.”
The season consists of eight meets, all of which will be on the road, something Jeff White says is the nature of Big 9 cross country.
White says they anticipate having 25-30 kids on the team.
The first meet is Saturday, September 4 in Tillamook, Oregon.
