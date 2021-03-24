The driving message, ‘you’re always faster, together,’ resonated loudly with Grizzly runners as the boys’ varsity cross country team won their dual home meet against A.C. Davis, while the girls squad ran strong, they were outpaced by the Pirates depth on Thursday, March 17.
“This is the most well-connected team that I’ve been able to coach here at Sunnyside both the guys and the girls,” Varsity Boys Cross Country Head Coach Jeffrey White stated.
Both teams have a solid bond and can push one another in practice and on race days, coach acknowledged. The teams’ influential and supportive chemistry provides runners with a confident edge to perform at their personal best when competing in the 5K event.
Senior Kaylee Condie won the girls race with a 20:20 time, while sophomore Jenny Lopez ran 25:57 and finished seventh.
She described the feeling of exhilaration from running strong and injury free. “It’s the closest feeling you can come to flying with your feet still touching the ground occasionally.”
Her words of cheerful encouragement for teammates and opponents rang loud as she ran around the course’s perimeter and voiced, “You’ve got this!”
Seniors Diana Cardenas and Kendra Gardner, sophomore Elizabeth Kannely and senior Emma Kannely all completed the 3.1-mile course and rounded out the field of 17. Davis defeated Sunnyside, 20-41.
The girls team sported translucent handmade bows with fancy ribbon, which has evolved into a tradition to honor the squad’s close-knit bond and last home meet, Condie said.
“On a day like today, we’re actually able to race like a team, which is something that we aren’t always able to do in an invitational,” White conveyed.
In the dual competition, the top runners can be held back to run and pull along the other three team members. The goal is to achieve better performances from them, according to coach.
The varsity boys were led by seniors Reid Weaver and Joshua Oliver, who finished first and second overall. Juniors Jason Jalifi came in fourth and Jacob Martinez sixth, sophomore Luke Weaver ninth, junior Jory Anderson 10th and freshman Caden Condie 12th.
“Both Jason and Jake ran huge PRs (personal records) today and that was the difference for the meet,” White stated. The Grizzly boys pulled away from the Pirates in resounding form, 22-34.
Weaver has been running in the district lead since the limited season began on March 3. He’s led the Grizzlies’ team to two consecutive victories, while earning three individual race victories against Eisenhower, Prosser and now Davis.
He established a new 5,000-meter school record with a 15:28 against Prosser on Saturday, March 13.
The Grizzlies’ team has won two consecutive duals and Weaver is looking forward to making his mark at the league championship in Yakima on April 1.
Oliver’s prominent impact on the team, along with his ability for running side-by-side with Weaver, has boosted the Grizzlies’ competitive drive and team achievements.
“Our goal was to pace some of the other guys, Jason and Jacob, who are our third and fourth runners. So, we started out the first three laps, all four of us stuck together the whole time. Which in years past, I’ve never had an opportunity to do. Today was a great day for that,” Weaver described.
Weaver posted a 16:15 mark and Oliver finished 12 seconds behind as the one-two punch elevated the team to another victory.
“I would say it’s really fulfilling. Because the past four years, that’s been my goal to help build the program and get it bigger.”
