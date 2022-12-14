SHS girls’ basketball defeat Eisenhower

SHS senior Jenny Lopez Attempts a free throw during their game against the Prosser Mustangs on Dec. 9.

 Andrew Hamil

The Sunnyside Grizzlies girls’ basketball team faced the Eisenhower Cadets on Saturday, Dec.10. The Grizzlies were able to beat the Cadets after a close game winning by a score of 63-30.

The Grizzlies were able to score seven points during the first quarter, fifteen during the second, fifteen during the third and twenty-six during the fourth with the Cadets scoring 15 points during the first quarter, 12 during the second, 21 during the third and 12 during the fourth.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

