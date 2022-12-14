SHS girls’ basketball defeat Eisenhower

The Sunnyside Grizzlies girls’ basketball team faced the Eisenhower Cadets on Saturday, Dec.10. The Grizzlies were able to beat the Cadets after a close game winning by a score of 63-30.
The Grizzlies were able to score seven points during the first quarter, fifteen during the second, fifteen during the third and twenty-six during the fourth with the Cadets scoring 15 points during the first quarter, 12 during the second, 21 during the third and 12 during the fourth.
The Grizzlies had a rough start during the first quarter with them falling eight points behind at a score of 15-7 though they were able to narrow the gap from an eight point difference to five points by the end of the second quarter at a score of 27-22.
Though the Grizzlies were able to narrow the gap during the second quarter the Cadets were able to increase their lead during the third. The Cadets finished the third quarter 11 points ahead at a score of 48-37.
The Grizzlies were able to pull ahead during the fourth quarter with them scoring 26 points and finishing the game three points ahead at a score of 63-60.
Stats for the Grizzlies are Baylee Maldonado with 28 points, three steals and two assists, Lili Briones with 4 points, one steal and two assists, Karizma Fuentes with 5 points and one assist, Jansyn Carrizales with 8 points and three steals, Rosie Lopez with 4 points and two steals, Aubrey Garza with 6 points, Adri Amaro with 2 points, Saraii Gonzales with 2 points, Jenny Lopez with 2 points and Maddie Butler with two points.
The team completed 18 out of 56 field goals, 9 out of 29 2-point shots, 9 out of 27 3-point shots and 16 out of 22 free throws with them having six assists, 48 rebounds, 9 steal, 7 deflections, 21 turnovers, and 19 personal fouls.
Prior to this game the Grizzlies play two separate games against Hermiston and Prosser, the grizzlies lost both games to a score of 73-70 and 56-49 respectively.
The Grizzlies will host their nest basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Grizzlies will be facing the Moses Lake Mavericks.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.