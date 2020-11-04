SUNNYSIDE — Winter sports teams began their practice schedule as girls basketball returned to the court as the rhythmical sounds of rubber soul was amplified from sneakers moving smoothly in tandem across the hardwood, along with strict COVID-19 health protocols in place for the first day of preseason training Monday.
“This is for them as much as it is for us,” SHS varsity head coach Rick Puente happily conveyed after four pods of three to four players finished a mix of block and interleaving dribbling and shooting drills about 45 minutes into practice.
“For them more because they haven’t been in school. They’ve only seen their friends on a video screen and to be able to be in the gym, physically you can’t be close but just hearing that ball bounce and the squeak of the sneakers and cheering each other on, that’s what we need right now.”
Before the Lady Griz entered the gym at 3:30 p.m., assistant coaches Morgan Green and Rick Maldonado wearing face coverings were setup out front the facility. They performed mandatory prescreening temperature checks on each player with their protective masks on and reaffirmed their response to the question about direct contact with anyone infected by COVID-19 during the last 14 days.
With the cancellation of their summer basketball program due to the pandemic, coaches and players have been unable to work together on those specific team and individual player areas which were identified following last season’s second place Big 9 Conference finish and playoff run.
Over the course of the 15 total practices before the winter season begins on Dec. 28, coach said they’re focused on working diligently to get better every day while not losing sight and enjoying their time back on the floor.
“Just being around each other again and being back in the gym and having fun. Getting our feet underneath us and getting some reps up, just having a good time,” Puente acknowledged.
Players like Jaki Schmahl worked out on their own over the extended offseason. She said it was important for her to be in shape and ready to play upon the restart of school and athletics.
The senior attributed her individual work ethic to the team’s ‘all in’ philosophy.
“It’s definitely a family environment here,” Schmahl described. Because once you get back into it, coach is going to run us hard. So, you have to be ready for that. And Sunnyside doesn’t really give up, you’ve got to keep going,” she stated.
She expressed her excitement and confidence to being on the court with her teammates and coaches while catching her breath on the sidelines. “It’s going to be a little rough, but we’ll step it up and get through it.”
