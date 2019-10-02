SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Grizzlies girls’ soccer team (0-3,2-4) struggled last Saturday, Sept. 28, against the Eastmont Wildcats (4-0,6-0) opponent, falling 7-2 at home at Clem Senn field.
The Grizzlies were left scoreless at the first half and scored both of their goals in the game’s second half.
“Eastmont is a high-powered, offensive team, we always appreciate that competition; it continues to show us what we need to work on, and where we can get better and grow.” According to Grizzlies’ Head Coach Morgan Green.
As the Grizzlies continue to make strides after every game, the message has remained consistent for the season, according to Green. “We want the girls to give their best effort and to always play with their heart and play for each other.”
Please check our online scoreboard for their next game results.
The Grizzlies will play their fifth conference game at home against West Valley (Yakima) on Thursday Oct. 3, at 6 p.m.
