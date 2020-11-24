SUNNYSIDE — The challenges of coaching and playing within the ever-changing COVID-19 safeguards is contributing to the positive environment out on the soccer field while resulting in everyone feeling better about their team role for playing a winning part in the 90-minute practice session at Chief Kamiakin on Thursday, Nov. 19.
“I’m seeing coaches coming out of this are going to be the best they’ve ever been with the planning and creativity involved to keep everybody safe. The way they’ve had to modify drills and practices, it’s been a great learning experience,” SHS Girls Varsity Soccer Head Coach Morgan Green explained.
The latest proclamation from the Governor’s Office on Nov. 15 directed schools to halt all indoor extracurricular activities for the next four weeks. An exception to this policy was made for the use of pools, which will remain accessible even with the new indoor restrictions.
All athletic personnel are now required to wear facial coverings at all times, including during participation in a practice or scrimmage. Low and moderate risk sports may hold intra-squad scrimmages while high risk sports are still limited to pods of six or less, according to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA).
The opportunity to be out on the plush pitch was not taken for granted by anyone wearing cleats. Coaches, along with players of six in pods wearing face mask coverings, are willing to do whatever it takes to remain outside practicing with one another.
“I think this season is going to be a lot more interesting because we have a lot more girls coming out here and it’s going to be kind of a struggle and not be the best because of the fact we don’t have the full season,” Jennifer Solorzano conveyed.
Although player pods limited the number of participants at each drilling area, it didn’t restrict the high level of competition and vocal support demonstrated by teammates, eager to make a connection with one another.
“I was scared there wasn’t going to be a season but at least if we can get practice that’s great – I look forward to it because of all the stress of school,” Estafanie Garcia stated.
She said being at home and doing nothing didn’t make her feel any better for all the school activities she’s been missing out on.
Garcia remembered what it was like taking the practice field as a freshman for the first time. “It was kind of frightening and oh, like, they’re like better than me,” she described.
The personal interaction of players and coaches being on the same field brought a heightened level of renewed awareness and shared excitement which hadn’t been experienced for almost eight months. For both Garcia and Solorzano, they realized school comes first and the privilege of playing sports is an earned honor.
“We’re learning to appreciate the season a little bit more and like our teammates and the girls coming out here, and the coaches because they don’t need to come out here – they’re putting themselves at risk, too. But they have a passion for us and the sport.
“They just want to see us get better and I think it says a lot about the program and how much spirit they have, and love for the team. And I think it just shows like what the Grizzly spirit is all about in Sunnyside,” Solorzano acknowledged.
As the magic hour of sunlight beamed with reflected intensity, bouncing off an assortment of soccer balls being passed from player to player, it renewed their ability to believe in themselves, one kick at a time.
“For me, it gives me life too. Just to see them out here and enjoying themselves and supporting each other and holding each other accountable and competing, so it’s been great,” Coach Green expressed.
