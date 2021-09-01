“It’s more than soccer,” said Soccer Coach Omar Vergara. This season for the girls’ soccer program, new coaches begin to make their mark on the program.
After having a rough season last year, the girls’ soccer program is focusing on improving. “It’s all about growth,” said Coach Ruby Herrera.
When asked what she would be looking forward to this season sophomore Mariah Licea said, “This season will help me learn new things and make new friends throughout the season.”
Coaches Omar Vergara, Juan Deras and Ruby Herrera are all helping the girls’ soccer program to make progress this year.
Even with the help of the coaches the girls’ soccer program begins to improve with the athletes themselves. “The team’s chemistry is getting stronger and the support the girls have for themselves, and their teammates is unmatched,” said Coach Juan Deras.
The first girls soccer game is set for this Saturday, September 4, against Othello at 1 p.m. at Sunnyside High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.