ROSE CITY, OR — Sunnyside varsity girls’ wrestling team flexed their determined athleticism and hardworking preparation by winning the War of the Roses Tournament going away with a 245.5 score on Saturday, Dec. 14.
“The girls wrestled just incredibly. They kind of picked up where they left off with Moses Lake,” stated coach Dave Mendoza. “After the first round, we were up by 50 points and we never looked back!”
14 girls competed in the tournament, six wrestlers were in the finals with four first place champions and two second place winners. The Grizzlies had three fourth place, two fifth place and one sixth place finishes.
“We are way ahead of schedule,” coach noted as he is trying not to get caught up in the results because there’s still a lot of work to do.
“We’re still practicing and going forward with our plans as if we’re not there yet.”
Junior Jasmine Rodriguez was wrestling up in the 120-pound division at the tournament and had a great performance, coach acknowledged. On her way to a first-place championship finish, she compiled four pins and in the final, pinned her opponent in 23-seconds.
“She finished second in the LadyCat Tournament, so she’s very capable of being in the finals but in this tournament, she just dominated everybody,” Mendoza pointed out.
“Jasmine has always been somebody that we knew was going to be a big part of our success. She’s just very disciplined and well grounded.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.