Grizzlies threaten No. 1 White River reign
BREMERTON –Challenging oneself to be the best takes guts and determination, both character traits the Sunnyside varsity girls’ wrestling team possess as they went toe to toe with the No.1 ranked White River squad at the HammerHead Invite on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20-21, at the Kitsap Sun Pavilion.
The fiercely contested tournament came down to the two teams as the lead went back and forth with the Lady Grizzlies taking second place while finishing second, 11.5 behind the state’s top team.
“The girls wrestled their hearts out. We had a few injuries to some key wrestlers that we had to pull from the tournament, and we left some points out there because of it,” coach Dave Mendoza explained while he pointed out his athletes’ health and safety is always their number one priority.
“… we’re feeling that if we would have had everybody at full strength, we might not have finished in second place. But, that’s ok. We know where we’re at and we feel really good about that.”
According to coach, senior Lourdes Torres went down with a shoulder injury; junior Jasmine Rodriguez suffered chest pains which she was checked into the hospital for additional examination and sophomore Aleyda Rodriguez experienced a hamstring injury.
The team was not at full strength going into the competition but as they’ve preached from the start of the season, it was “next girl up.” But those on the mat injuries couldn’t be simply bandaged up and overlooked. And, that stopped the team’s momentum to overtake White River, he added.
“The Number one team White River, they looked sharp and they’re a very good team,” coach stated. “We know they’re the measuring standard, but we battled them and were right there.”
Sunnyside wrestlers made their presence felt and matches by freshman phenom Alexxus Ramos, junior Eliza Rodriguez and senior Lourdes Torres, who advanced into the semifinals before forfeiting due to injury, delivered a clear message that the Grizzlies are a team on the rise and will be a top contender in 2020.
Ramos met up with top seeded Anna Dicugno from White River and defeated her 8-2 in the semis and then she pinned Puyallup’s state ranked Julia Richards in the first round of the finals to win the 110-pound weight class, Sunnyside’s only tournament champion.
“Every week, we’re seeing her confidence build and she doesn’t look like a freshman,” Mendoza declared.
In the 105-pound division, Rodriguez took on Granger’s Nizhoni Tallman in the semis and the match went into overtime before she was able to move on to the finals. That’s where she met up with Isabella Morales from Toppenish, who finished second in state last year.
Coach said Rodriguez wrestled well in the match and at 5:33, the junior tried an unsuccessful move and got caught at 5:33.
The second-place finish proved to coach that the entire quad has an aura of confidence and were ready for the challenge. When his wrestlers came off the mat, coach recognized that each one was already thinking about what they needed to work on in practice.
“Even going into Hanford (Friday, Dec. 27), we’re going to err on the side of caution. We need girls healed up and ready to go for that January push,” Mendoza conveyed.
Team results
- 1st place - White River, 152.5 points
- 2nd place - Sunnyside 141
- 3rd place - Toppenish 118
Individual results
- 100-pound
- 2nd place - Mia Zuniga of Granger
- 4th place - Alazaye Romero of Toppenish
- 105-pound
- 1st Place Champion - Isabella Morales of Toppenish
- 2nd place - Eliza Rodriguez of Sunnyside
- 4th place - Nizhoni Tallman of Granger
- 1st place Match - Isabella Morales- (Toppenish (Girls)) won by fall over Eliza Rodriguez (Sunnyside (Girls)) (Fall 5:33)
- 110-pound
- 1st place Champion Alexxus Ramos of Sunnyside
- 1st place match - Alexxus Ramos (Sunnyside (Girls)) won by fall over Julia Richards (Puyallup (Girls)) (Fall 0:56)
- 115-pound
- 4th place - Jasmine Rodriguez of Sunnyside
- 4th place - Roxsana Cisneros of Sunnyside
- 6th place - Joanna Valdez of Toppenish
- 120-pound
- 4th place - Aaliyah Chavez of Sunnyside
- 6th place - Marissa Riojas of Toppenish
- 125B-pound
- 4th place - Maritza Beltran of Granger
- 130-pound
- 2nd place - Ruby Rios of Toppenish
- 135-pound
- 6th place - Nadia Cuevas of Toppenish
- 6th place - Evelyn Villegas of Sunnyside
- 135B-pound
- 1st place Champion - Lizbeth Velasco of Toppenish
- 140-pound
- 6th place - Riley Guerrero of Sunnyside
- 170-pound
- 6th place - Lourdes Torres of Sunnyside
- 170B-pound
- 6th place - Lianna Washines of Toppenish
