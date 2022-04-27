YAKIMA — Both Sunnyside girls’ and boys’ squads displayed their golf skills at their respective events last week in Yakima.
The boy’s team took a trip down to the Yakima Elk golf course to participate in an Eisenhower-hosted event on Thursday, April 21.
Rain and hail were no problem for the team as four different boys took a personal record (PR).
Jayden Chambers scored 93 overall strokes (PR), Anthony Naught scored 102, Adolfo Cisneros scored 103 (PR), Brody Weets scored 123, Andrew Staton scored 99 (PR), and Jared Sheehan scored a 132 (PR).
The head coach for the boys, Nicolas Gurnard exclaimed after the match, “Today was a great day for the Boys Golf Program! We had a team score under 400 (397), this is the first time in many years,” said Gurnard, as they refine their skills with every match, “I am excited about our future as this young group of guys (no seniors) is really finding their stride. As we move forward through this season our goal is to keep getting better each time out and learn from every outing.”
The girl’s match was played at the Apple Tree Golf Course hosted by the West Valley Rams on Thursday, April 21.
Alyna Ramirez led the team when she scored 115 taking seventh overall as an individual. The team had an overall score of 466 strokes which was 13 strokes less than their first match at Apple Tree earlier in the year and their second-best overall record as a team.
“The girls continue to improve, and we are working every week to get better. We still have mental battles, but the girls push through,” said Ryan Cullen, head coach for the girl’s golf team.
