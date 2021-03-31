Ever since she was a little girl, Sunnyside High School senior Kaycee Hazard has always loved playing the sport of volleyball.
The talented outside hitter has no idea what number jersey she will be wearing next year after signing her letter of intent to play for the Yakima Valley College on Friday, March 26.
“I’m so excited and glad we even had a season this year, it’s all just overwhelming,” Hazzard described following the signing ceremony, which included her mom and dad, YVC Volleyball Head Coach Darci Dekker sitting close by, along with her Grizzly teammates in the bleachers voicing their support.
She was asked if the moment felt real and answered, “No. I don’t think so, not yet!”
SHS Head Volleyball Coach Erin Koerner and teammates spoke about Hazard’s volleyball passion and strong character, inspiring everyone around her to be the best they can be.
“Kaycee has that drive - that’s what she wanted to do, to play volleyball and she’s dedicated. She’s not one to stand back at practice or in a game. She is a teammate through and through,” coach Koerner stated. “She’s gritty!”
Whether it’s number 2 or 25, her level of athleticism and commitment for the relationships she has developed with teammates, both on and off the court are expected to be a perfect fit for the dynamic and athletic Women’s Yaks team.
“It’s just very emotional because I’m leaving behind an entire part of my life for a whole new chapter… And leaving a lot of girls that I’ve played with since I was little and just a lot of friendships,” Hazzard fondly reminisced.
The accomplished student athlete plans to pursue her educational studies in dentistry for now and will begin YVC in the fall with an associate degree in hand, she proudly announced.
I was really impressed with Kaycee and her athletic ability and willingness to work hard,” coach Darci Dekker explained after Hazzard practiced with the Yak’s team a couple of times.
Dekker said she and Koerner have coached together for years and respects the Grizzly coach’s opinion. Koerner was the one who told her about Hazzard. The Yaks’ coach believes the incoming player has a large upside and can be even better at the next level.
“I want good students who are good people and happen to be good athletes. That’s a great combination,” Dekker conveyed.
The Grizzly front line hitter has one more week left in the volleyball season before she exchanges an overhand swing at the net for bag of irons and woods as a member of the girls’ golf team.
“It’s so special everyone is here. I’m overwhelmed with joy and don’t have really any words,” Hazzard expressed as she wiped away tears of happiness rolling down her smiling face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.