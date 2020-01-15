SUNNYSIDE — The upstart Grizzlies reclaimed the lead from Davis with 4:43 remaining in the fourth quarter and went on a 15-4 run while playing with big game composure down the stretch as the defeated the visiting Pirates, 73-64 Friday night, Jan. 10.
“Tonight, they were awesome! Totally awesome and I’m so proud of them,” coach Bruce Siebol stated following their scrappy performance over the conference rival Pirates. “It’s a great win for our school and the community!”
Coach described how the team has been coming together both on and off the court. During winter break, they practiced extremely hard while and traveled to Seattle and Spokane to face high caliber competition.
The squad grew even closer as they made a concerted effort to play more possession-oriented basketball. And the results showed how the team was progressing while building their confidence and gaining momentum for a second half of the season push.
“We’ve wanted that win for a long time. We just all came together and stuck to the game plan and made it work,” junior Daniel Singleterry exclaimed. “We knew coming into the game it was going to be a high intensity game and we just had to make sure we kept our composure.”
“We just played good defense tonight. We really played with a lot of effort and passion,” Siebol explained. “Devin Escamilla got so many lose balls and it was unbelievable how well he played.”
The sophomore was the catalyst for the Grizzlies’ defense as he energized the team and crowd coming off the bench with his determined hustle and heads up playmaking abilities.
“Just to help out the team felt good and to get the W felt even better,” Escamilla proudly acknowledged following his celebration with teammates and prior hitting the shower.
Juniors Ethan Copeland scored a game high 29 points and Daniel Singleterry poured in 28, sophomore Logan Rodriquez added 7, freshman Brent Maldonado contributed 5, while junior Isaiah Isquierdo and soph. Devin Escamilla chipped in 2.
The Grizzlies (2-2 Big 9, 4-8 overall) travel to Eastmont (4-1, 8-4) on Friday, Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Sunnyside will host Eisenhower (0-4, 1-10), 7:30 p.m.
