SUNNYSIDE — The air in the gym buzzed with excitement as students gathered to send off SHS wrestlers to the Mat Classic XXXII at the Tacoma Dome. The action begins on Friday, Feb. 21.
The boys and girls were seated in a row at the front of the gym where their names were read, and Dave Martinez pumped up the crowd with his undereye camo sport reflectors, growling “We are hunting for state titles!”
With 11 boys and 5 girls going to state, Coach Paulus says “We are anxious to get there, to get familiar with the facility. We’ve got high hopes!”
Coach Mendoza emphatically believes his girls are ready. “We’ve had good practices, they’re looking sharp.” His assistant coach, Yunuenn Galindo agrees that their team is talented and are very strong minded.
Senior Lourdes Torres, who is going to the Tacoma Dome for her fourth year, sums up the feeling of all the wrestlers well. “Regardless of how we place, we know what we’re worth and we’re not going to let a medal determine that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.