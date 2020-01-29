SUNNYSIDE — “The goal from the start of the season is to win the Big 9 Conference Championship first,” coach George Paulus stated after the Grizzlies wrestling team handily defeated Wenatchee 57-8 before a packed home crowd, Thursday, Jan. 23.
Moises Zesati expressed his excitement for wrestling on senior night in honor of coach Paulus’ last dual and for bringing home his final league title was a night he’ll always remember. “To see all the wrestlers come out and support us was inspiring,” he voiced.
“I got a little tired during the second round… My coaches told me in the third round, you’re going to attack and score points and that’s what I did,” an out of breath Zesati conveyed after winning 14-4 by major decision over his 152 pound opponent.
When Zesati gets older, he said it will be his turn to come out and show his support for the Grizzly program. “Wrestling has been a part of my family for a long, long time and it makes us become grown men and teaches life lessons.”
The coaching staff has their work cut out for them and following the Rumble in the Valley Tournament at Prosser on Saturday, they will spend the upcoming week deciding on which weight class team members will be assigned.
“Until then it’s taking everybody there and packing them in with the two best guys at every weight all the way up,” Paulus shared as he detailed how difficult the strategic process is. “We’ve already started but it’s based on the weight assessment of what they can do and what they can do at the end of the season.”
Individual weight plans for every wrestler are worked on all through the year with information being charted weekly during the 11-week regular season on which two weights wrestlers can participate in, coach revealed.
“We’ll communicate with the kids to find out what they want to do and what the weight assessment says they can do. And then how we decide between all of us the two best places to go based on their skills and competition, and how they did throughout the year, so we know who goes where,” Paulus reported.
He’s hopeful that they’ll have two equally strong wrestlers in each weight division. Paulus indicated the goal is for both athletes to advance to the next level. Once they get to districts with the top four eligible to move on to regionals, that’s where anything can happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.