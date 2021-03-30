One of the key attributes to winning in any team sport is the ability to execute when an opportunity to make a play is presented - typically beginning at practice and in part with how the team and its players are prepared to excel when big game moments arise.
That time is now for Sunnyside’s slow pitch softball team after they swept a home field double header from Davis on Thursday, March 25.
“It was a little bit stressful, but we ended up pulling through and getting the win,” SHS junior starting pitcher Maya Martinez stated following the first game.
Winning the first game, 9-3 and the second, 11-1, the Grizzlies are feeling good about the progress they are making and recognizing how their practice is building confidence in the program, along with the positive impact it’s having on player’s self-esteem.
“In the past when we’ve had more of like a losing season, I think they kind of just lose hope and they like second guess - should I do this sport. But now that they’re seeing individual progress even if it’s not a win, they feeling better about coming into practice every day and keeping that improvement going,” SHS Head Coach Alexandra Barraza explained.
The young squad has grown considerably during the fall season, coach said. Since there was not a fastpitch softball season last year, the girls have now had the opportunity to bond and are collectively excited about the upcoming spring sport.
“There’s been some small setbacks over the season but for the most part, we’ve all grown and even when we make some mistakes, they bounce back before the new play. So, they always step up and give extra effort even when they don’t need to and they’re doing great,” SHS senior catcher Alexandra Aguilar expressed.
There’s one week left in the season and then fastpitch practice will begin. Most of the girls will be transitioning to the team and bringing with them a strong mentality and improved level of execution, according to coach.
“I think in a way, it’s hard because they get into this momentum and then they’re like, oh it’s about to end. But also, I feel it’s good for them to take advantage of the time - like every game there’s a sense of urgency,” Barraza acknowledged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.