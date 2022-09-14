SHS soccer fall to Prosser, Grandview

The Sunnyside Lady Grizzlies soccer team fell short at the two non-league games against Prosser and Grandview on Sept. 6 and Sept. 8, respectively.
Prosser started off strong with a goal by Mustang, Karen Villagas, in the first few minutes of the Tuesday night game. After Prosser scored two more goals, junior Maya Garcia scored the only goal for the Grizzlies.
For most of the rest of the first half the Grizzly goalkeeper, senior Bella Dekker, was able to keep the Mustangs at bay by slapping away their shots.
The Mustangs were able to gain four more points by the end of the match. The final score was 7-1.
The away Grandview game ended up with the same result on Thursday night, Sept. 8.
The next Sunnyside home game the Grizzlies host the Wenatchee Panthers at the Sunnyside Memorial Athletic Complex.
