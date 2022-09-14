SHS soccer fall to Prosser, Grandview

Senior Alexxus Ramos dibbles the soccer ball passed Payton Baudrau during the game on Sept. 6.

 Andrew Hamil

The Sunnyside Lady Grizzlies soccer team fell short at the two non-league games against Prosser and Grandview on Sept. 6 and Sept. 8, respectively.

Prosser started off strong with a goal by Mustang, Karen Villagas, in the first few minutes of the Tuesday night game. After Prosser scored two more goals, junior Maya Garcia scored the only goal for the Grizzlies.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.