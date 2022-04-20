SHS softball beats Wapato, 17-2

The Grizzlies softball program saw run after run go past home base as they defeated the Wapato Wolves in a 17-2 win on Friday, April 15.
Things didn’t start as planned in the first inning according to head coach Greg Stroh. “I have to admit, we did get off to a pretty slow start.”
This prompted a motivational speech given by assistant coach Coleen Martinez that kicked off the second quarter. “After that, our bats caught on fire,” said Stroh.
The softball team’s offense couldn’t be stopped as they racked up points for their team. Their defense held the Wapato Wolves to just two runs over the course of the game.
Stroh says it’s not just him who guides the team, “I can’t brag enough about my assistant coaches especially coach Martinez who brings a vast wealth of knowledge to the team.”
The Sunnyside softball team will be having a doubleheader against Eisenhower this Friday, April 22 starting at 4 p.m. on their home field. “I’d like to invite everyone out to our field,” said Stroh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.