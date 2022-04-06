SHS softball falls to Wenatchee

The Sunnyside Grizzlies softball team played Wenatchee High School in a doubleheader league event on Friday, April 1.
The first game was a close match as Sunnyside trailed behind by two runs ending the game in a 9-7 defeat.
The second game was also lost as the Grizzlies played through four innings for a score of 22-6.
The first inning saw Wenatchee lead with a 9-3 score. Sunnyside was able to hold Wenatchee to three runs in the second inning and two runs at the top of the third for 14 runs starting the fourth inning.
The Grizzlies were able to run the bases three more times with a total score of six.
Wenatchee widened their lead making eight more runs to end the game 22-6.
Sunnyside softball will be playing Wapato for an away game on Friday, April 22.
