STATE SEND OFF
Sunnyside High School Cheerleading and Stunt team depart for state competition at Battle-ground High School fol-lowing a 2 p.m. pep as-sembly on Thursday, Feb 6.

 Patrick Shelby

SUNNYSIDE – The Cheerleading and Stunt team, division champions, were sent off with Grizzly pride and excitement as they left for state competition today at Battleground High School on Friday, Feb 7.

The 20-member squad won first place at the Hanford and Moses Lake Invites while posting a 75.5 score, exceeding state scoring qualifications of 65.

“This is our first time ever competing in this division which is ‘game day,’” coach Alejandra Ramos exclaimed prior to the pep assembly in the gym at 2 p.m.

Ramos explained the Game Day Division is brand new to state competition.

“The division is all about getting the crowd involved, so there’s a lot of props, flags, pom-poms and signs, coach stated. “It’s how you lead your crowd and the response generated from the performance.”

The SHS Cheerleading and Stunt team roster

9th grade

Ally Castillo

Daisy Cortez

Gtsifle Guillen

Jocie Torres

Alex Zieske

10th

Vivica Booth

Natalia Campos

11th

Galllea Corona

Natalie Lopez

Aniyah Mendoza

Hannah Merrit

Kaydy Porter

ltzel Ramirez

Isaiah Trevino

Karicia Villafana

12th

Emma Febus

Gissle Garcia

Daisy Hernandez

Jasmin Mendez

Bianca Salgado

Coach Alejandra Ramos

Grizzlies to compete at Battleground High School on Friday night

