SUNNYSIDE – The Cheerleading and Stunt team, division champions, were sent off with Grizzly pride and excitement as they left for state competition today at Battleground High School on Friday, Feb 7.
The 20-member squad won first place at the Hanford and Moses Lake Invites while posting a 75.5 score, exceeding state scoring qualifications of 65.
“This is our first time ever competing in this division which is ‘game day,’” coach Alejandra Ramos exclaimed prior to the pep assembly in the gym at 2 p.m.
Ramos explained the Game Day Division is brand new to state competition.
“The division is all about getting the crowd involved, so there’s a lot of props, flags, pom-poms and signs, coach stated. “It’s how you lead your crowd and the response generated from the performance.”
The SHS Cheerleading and Stunt team roster
9th grade
Ally Castillo
Daisy Cortez
Gtsifle Guillen
Jocie Torres
Alex Zieske
10th
Vivica Booth
Natalia Campos
11th
Galllea Corona
Natalie Lopez
Aniyah Mendoza
Hannah Merrit
Kaydy Porter
ltzel Ramirez
Isaiah Trevino
Karicia Villafana
12th
Emma Febus
Gissle Garcia
Daisy Hernandez
Jasmin Mendez
Bianca Salgado
Coach Alejandra Ramos
