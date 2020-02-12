SUNNYSIDE — The division champion Cheerleading and Stunt team won fourth place in the Game Day category during state competition on Friday, Feb. 7, at Battleground High School.
“The teams that we competed against were more experienced in that category and I was very proud of the girls for what we were able to accomplish in our first year,” coach Alejandra Ramos stated while sharing in the girls’ excitement about the program growing and excelling.
The 20-member squad, consisting of both mat and sideline teams which are both relatively new, all made the trip to support one another. “It was nice for everyone to be able to experience that for the first time,” she added.
In Sunnyside’s division, which is determined by student body size, there were six teams.
The Grizzlies won first place at the Hanford and Moses Lake Invites, posting a 75.5 score, exceeding state scoring qualifications of 65.
“This is our first time ever competing in this division which is ‘game day’,” Ramos exclaimed prior to the Thursday’s pep assembly in the gym at 2 p.m.
Coach said the Game Day division is all about getting the crowd involved and the response generated from the performance, so there’s a lot of props, flags and pom-poms.
There are no cheerleaders for cheer and at the state contest, the squad showed off their spirited enthusiasm for participating teams.
“My team, they’re so awesome,” Ramos acknowledged. “It’s such a different feeling when you’re at a cheer competition because everyone there is supporting each other and really neat to see!”
