YAKIMA — The Sunnyside Grizzlies track and field team participated in the West Valley Rams Relay Invite on Saturday, March 26.
The meet had throwers and coed relays. The crowd was met with enthusiasm according to head coach Jeffrey White. “The most exciting was probably the boy’s throwers relay. Senior Kain Robledo made up serious ground.”
Robledo was not the only one making advancements as Erica Torres once again makes a name for herself as she placed second in the 1kg discus throw netting her a 112’07-inch throw and a new season record.
Improvements were also made at the Triple Jump event by Aiden Cazares who placed second with his personal 39’02-inch record jump which places him in the top 15 for 4A boys.
Almost everyone participated in the Ram Relay’s invite except Myles Newhouse who took the trip to Ephrata High School with coach Dan Winger to participate in the Ray Cross Invitational for Newhouse’s first open 800-meter run.
Newhouse took a strategic approach taking the advice of his coach and slowed down coming in second after the first lap to conserve energy. Newhouse then booked it with 250-meters left to leave everyone behind him and secure first place with a 2:00.02-minute time.
The Sunnyside High School track team will be traveling to Hanford for their track meet on Saturday, April 2.
