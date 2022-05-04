Six SHS athletes sign on to play at collegiate level

Six different athletes from Sunnyside High School have been given the chance to take their skills to the collegiate level. The students signed their scholarship contracts in the high school auditorium at a special event that took place with their friends and family in attendance on Wednesday, April 27.
Each student stood in front of the crowd answering questions about their time at Sunnyside high and about their favorite memories in their respective sports before putting pen to paper.
Miguel Valdez signed with Central College in Pella, Iowa to wrestle in the American Rivers Conference.
Logan Rodriguez signed with the Pacific Lutheran University Lutes in Tacoma to play football in the Northwest Conference.
E.J. Villanueva signed with the Menlo College Oaks in Atherton, Calif. to wrestle in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
Alyna Ramirez signed with the Green River Gators in Auburn to play basketball in the Northwest Athletic Conference.
Benemi Sanchez signed with the Whatcom College Orcas in Bellingham to play basketball in the Northwest Athletic Conference.
Paris Wilson signed with The Evergreen State College Geoducks in Olympia to play basketball in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
