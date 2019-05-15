GRANDVIEW — Several members of the Greyhounds’ soccer team were recently listed among the Central Washington Athletic Conference All-League teams.
Coach Anne Holden shares Coach of the Year honors with Ellensburg’s Coach Mark Timko.
First team offensive players include forward Javier Dominguez and midfielder Mario Jacobo, both juniors.
Jodanni Osuna, a junior defender, also received first team honors.
Receiving Second team honors are junior forward Carlos Saucedo and senior defender Jose Garcia.
Earning honorable mention is senior midfielder Pedro Villanueva and goal keeper Jose Corona, a sophomore.
A junior forward, Jorge Alvarez, of Prosser also received honorable mention.
