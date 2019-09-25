COWICHE — The Spartans (1-0,1-2) overcame their Scotties opponents on the road for their first conference win.
“We were athletically better than they were,” head coach Gary Ely declared.
His goal to better condition his team was realized as the Spartans played with an unmatched tempo.
Defensively, the Spartans played man on man coverage putting pressure on the opposing quarterback up the middle.
They devised a no huddle offense and executed different series of formations to keep the Scots guessing.
The Spartans scored 20 in the first quarter, 20 in the second, and 13 in the third. The Scots scored a single TD in the fourth marking the final score 53-6.
Granger will play a non-conference home game against Chelan next Friday Sept. 27, at 7p.m.
