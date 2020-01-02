GRANGER — Clinging to a four-point lead with 3:22 remaining, the Spartans went on a 12-4 run to close out the Knights 84-72 during the final game of the Christmas Classic Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 28.
“Our guards really stepped up and our bench play stepped up as well. It was a big win. A necessary win,” GHS coach Roland Zamora stated following his team’s gutsy performance.
Granger (2-0, A Central West and 4-4 overall) played with an up-tempo scheme and their team quickness was too much for Sunnyside Christian (3-5 overall) to handle as the Knights were unable to match the Spartans’ intensity down the stretch.
“We got tired in the fourth quarter and didn’t cover like we should, and that affects your shooting,” SCHS coach Dean Wagenaar explained. “Granger was hot, and they made shots… Give them credit, we could not guard them man to man.”
Following a three-pointer from senior Uriah Cervantes to cut Sunnyside Christian’s lead to 16-14 with 1:07 left in the opening quarter, the Spartans offense caught fire.
Senior Andre Castro hit two free throws, a three-pointer and two-point field goal in a 52-second span and Cervantes splashed down another three pointer at the buzzer as Granger led 24-16 at the end of one.
“We never try to go bucket for bucket, that’s never the goal. Our boys stepped up and once they got a couple of shots going in, it builds their confidence and from there, they’re pretty much unstoppable,” Zamora expressed.
In the second quarter, the Knights stifling zone defense and strong rebounding effort was able to slow down Granger’s offensive surge and second chance opportunities while regaining the momentum.
Sunnyside Christian knocked down shots from the perimeter and converted on high percentage touches down low. The Knights outscored the Spartans 25-13 in the second quarter to take the lead 41-37 at halftime.
The point guard tandem of Castro and Cervantes ignited their team’s shooting touch to begin the third quarter as the Spartans went on a 15-7 run over the next 4:22 and took charge of the game at 52-48.
On their next trip down the court, Granger turned over the ball and Sunnyside Christian converted the miscue into points on a field goal by junior Tyler Groenweg, who led his team with 24 points.
Following the bucket and with 2:44 left in the period, the Knights were within two points at 52-50, but that was as close as they would get.
“Going into most of the games right now, we’re not going to be as athletic as the other team. So, we’re trying to win through scheming and execution,” Wagenaar pointed out while discussing his roster’s inexperience and being one of the youngest squads he’s ever coached.
Two free throws and three-point basket by Castro, who finished with a game high 25 points, combined with a three pointer, steal and field goal from Cervantes, who added 18 points off the bench, closed out the quarter and pushed the Spartan’s lead to 62-56.
“We’ve been in a little slump, but they came through in the clutch and got the win,” Zamora acknowledged. “It was good to see the buckets fall and the confidence manifested from pregame onto the court tonight.”
The Granger varsity basketball team has a home non-conference game against Connell on Friday, January 3, and Naches Valley on Saturday, with both games starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Sunnyside Christian varsity basketball team will play a home non-conference game vs. Tri-Cities Prep on Tuesday, January 7, at 7:30 p.m.
