YAKIMA — Racing enthusiasts can enjoy an evening with the family this coming Saturday, July 20, at Yakima Speedway.
The racetrack at 1600 Pacific Ave. in Yakima is hosting Hobbystocks, Vintage Modifieds and Pro 4 Late Model racing.
Check the speedway’s website yakimaspeedway.com for starting times, which are typically 7 p.m.
