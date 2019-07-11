SUNNYSIDE — The John Hughes Student Health Center, located on the Sunnyside High School Campus, will be hosting a sports physical week from July 15-19.
The Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Athletes need to have sports physicals updated before the first day of fall practices.
Physicals are $10 for all athletes throughout sports physical week without the need of an appointment.
They are provided convenience of seeing a health care provider, on their schedule, and at a location right on campus, without stress because athletes can walk in or call ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.