The Washington State Department of Health announced changes to health and safety requirements for high school sports after wrestling tournaments resulted in a multi-county COVID outbreak with an estimated 200 cases.
Effective immediately testing for wrestlers, basketball players, competitive cheer and water polo will now happen three times per week.
Among the tests, at least one must occur no sooner than the day before the competition; ideally, and whenever possible, the day of the event.
They are also reminding attendees of events that for indoor competitions masks are required.
None of the wrestling tournaments where the outbreaks occurred were listed on Sunnyside’s schedule, but neither coach confirmed to the Sun that they weren’t there.
