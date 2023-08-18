GRANDVIEW — Basketball players and fans are preparing to hit the streets for the second annual Summer Heat 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament this weekend.
The tournament is set to take over Division and West Second Streets Saturday through Sunday, August 19-20 where more than 100 teams will compete for the championship.
“We’ve been getting support from the community and businesses all over the valley,” Main Street Grandview Executive Director Alicia Fajardo said. “We’re very excited for everyone to join in and attend the games this weekend.”
After last year’s tournament was deemed a success with an attendance of more than 2,000 people, Main Street Grandview members were overwhelmed with positive responses this year and were even able to extend the registration to accommodate more teams.
“Just today we were still getting phone calls from people wanting to register,” Laura Flores said. “We now have more than 400 players registered and ready to play this weekend.”
This year, players and attendees will be introduced to Tourney Machine, an app that will provide real time schedules throughout the weekend. “As soon as the team wins, we enter it in the system and they’re able to see where their next game is,” Flores said. “It will be extremely helpful to be able to offer fast updates to the teams.”
Main Street Grandview has received a number of sponsorships from local businesses including Les Schwab who sponsored flooring that will be placed right in the middle of downtown where the championships will take place. Rainwater will also be providing a cooling station with fresh, cold water to participants and attendees.
“We’re also partnering with Lupe Maldonado and Danny Zavala from 509 Insanity and they’re helping us with the brackets as well,” Fajardo said. “It’s a great collaboration.”
The event has also received support from the Grandview Girls Basketball Booster Club who have offered to be scorekeepers during the tournament. Volunteers also range from Grandview and Prosser alumni to community members helping with various duties throughout the weekend.
Throughout the weekend, downtown businesses will have several offers including drink specials at Juice Mae, who recently celebrated their ribbon cutting at their new location, 104 E 2nd Street. Herb's Bar and Grill and Casa Tequila will also have food specials both days.
The most important thing, according to Fajardo, is promoting community and encouraging people to visit downtown and shop locally.
“Our mission as Main Street Grandview is to revitalize downtown and see our community grow,” Fajardo said. “When our businesses see success, we all do.”
The second annual Summer Heat 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, August 19-20. For more information, visit mainstreetgrandview.com.
