The fall sports season has officially come to an end with the Grizzlies football team finishing their games on Nov. 12.
The Big Nine named the Sunnyside athletes and staff that have received their all conference awards.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Print Delivery by Direct Mail to your home or business!
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|In County (Yakima, Benton): Six Months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|In County (Yakima, Benton): One Year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County: Six Months
|$35.00
|for 180 days
|Out of County: One Year
|$52.00
|for 365 days
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Digital Access: Six Months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|Digital Access: One Year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
Current print subscribers receive complimentary access to our digital e-edition and online content. Enjoying our latest issue is as easy as signing up for a free user account and connecting with your Account Number and Last Name!
Your Account Number can be found on your renewal notice.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
The fall sports season has officially come to an end with the Grizzlies football team finishing their games on Nov. 12.
The Big Nine named the Sunnyside athletes and staff that have received their all conference awards.
For the football team, they received the Defensive line of the year award. Marshall Lobbestael received the coach of the Year award. Noah McNair and Santiago Casas won the award for first team offence. The Second team offence went to Brent Maldonado, Dominic Booth, Cody Diddens, Julian Chaves, David Ayala and Xzavian Moncivaiz with honorable mentions going to Carter Hauver.
For first team Defense awards went to McNair, Daunte Ramos, Luke Almaguer with Second team defense going to Maldonado and honorable mentions going to Eli Fernandes and Mateo Armendariz.
Linemen of the years went to Santiago Casas with Brent Maldonado winning League MVP.
For Volleyball honorable mentions went to Emily Anderson for outside hitter, Jansyn Carrizales for setter, Mya Morales for Libero with Carrizales being awarded the Big 9 Volleyball good sport team.
For Girls soccer the award went to Bianca Osorio for second team forward with honorable mentions going to Alexxus Ramos, Jessica Marin and Laura Gonzales for defenders.
For cross country the award for First team went to Andrew Garcia with honorable mentions going to Alexzander Osorio.
For Slow-pitch softball the award for fist team went to Anna Perez.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.