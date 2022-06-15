Sunnyside Baseball Academy hosted by Sunnyside High School baseball starts Monday, June 20.
The morning sessions are from 9 a.m. to noon. The sessions will include the following dates: June 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, July 5, 6, 7, 11, 12 and 13.
The campers will run, catch and throw balls, and hit in the batting cages during each session. They will need to provide their own baseball bat, glove and helmet if possible.
For more information contact Pete Marquez at 509-840-4412.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.