There are just three seniors on the Sunnyside Grizzlies boys basketball team, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have high expectations.
“We want to finish in the top 3 of the league,” said coach Bruce Siebold. “We have a really challenging non-league schedule to get us ready for the postseason.”
That non-league schedule includes games against Chiawana, Kennewick, Hermiston and of course rival Grandview.
The league games won’t be any easier with Davis looking really strong and West Valley and Eastmont a challenge for Sunnyside.
The Griz will look to Brent Maldonado and Noah McNair, two receivers for the football team, to help lead the way.
“Maldonado was second team all-league and all-defense last year,” noted Siebold. “McNair had a really good summer for us, shot the ball well.”
Siebold also highlighted Ricardo Salinas as having a great summer and will be their best post player calling this team well-rounded.
The Grizzlies have been to state only once in the past 31 years, in 2018. A loss to Lewis and Clark knocked them out in the first round.
“I really like this team,” said Siebold. “They’re great kids. They’re working really hard and focused at practice.”
The season will start this Saturday when they head to Toppenish to face 2A schools East Valley and Toppenish in a jamboree. They play Grandview on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The first home game is Dec. 7 against Kennewick and the first Big 9 game is Dec. 11 when the Griz host the Chiefs of Moses Lake.
