Sunnyside boys wrestling crowned champions

The Sunnyside Grizzlies boys’ wrestling team got a big win on Thursday, Jan. 26 and were crowned the Big 9 champions after a 55-13 win against the Davis pirates.
The Grizzlies were able to win 11 out of the 14 matches that they competed in during their match up against Davis.
The Grizzlies were able to win two matches through decisions, seven through falls, one though a major Decision and one through a Sudden victory.
Stats for the Grizzlies are Bryan Madrigal (Sunnyside) over Valente Pradi (Davis) by fall at 3:28, Rykker Schilperoort (Sunnyside) over Isai Perez (Davis) by a Sudden victory score of 5-3, Alejandro Fernandez (Sunnyside) over Jacob Alcala (Davis) by fall at 5:26, Christopher Villanueva (Sunnyside) over Miguel Juarez (Davis) by fall at 5:40, Emilio Castro III (Sunnyside) over Meriec Dameron (Davis) by fall at 1:43, Carmelo Reyes (Sunnyside) over Michael Sowers (Davis) by a 7-2 decision, Inacio Valencia (Sunnyside) over Ariel Gonzalez (Davis) by fall at 5:36, Mateo Armendariz (Sunnyside) over Miguel Angel Galvez (Davis) by a 3-1 decision, Zaiden Gonzalez (Sunnyside) over Ronaldo Lopez (Davis) by a major decision score of 12-0 and Stephen Maltos (Sunnyside) over Jose Sanchez (Davis) by fall at 0:56.
The Grizzlies will be competing in the Big 9 District tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Yakima at the Davis High School.
