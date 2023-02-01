Sunnyside boys wrestling crowned champions

Sunnyside Varsity Wrestler Alejandro Fernandez attempts to drop Jacob Alcala during their matchup on Jan. 26, Fernandez was able to take the win with Alcala taking the fall.

 Andrew Hamil

The Sunnyside Grizzlies boys’ wrestling team got a big win on Thursday, Jan. 26 and were crowned the Big 9 champions after a 55-13 win against the Davis pirates.

The Grizzlies were able to win 11 out of the 14 matches that they competed in during their match up against Davis.

