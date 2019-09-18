TOPPENISH — Solid offensive pressure and defensive execution led the Knights to a 42-12 victory over Yakama Nation Tribal Eagles at A.C. Meagher Stadium last Friday.
“We practiced on our assignments, each player has his own assignment and not trying to do a different player’s assignment. Trust each other and play as one unit,” Sunnyside Christian head coach Jeremy Thomas stated following for his team’s first victory of the season.
Sunnyside Christian passed for a game total of 489 yards while rushing for 78 yards.
Senior QB Marty Fultz had 15 of 22 completions for 401 yards and six touchdowns. Fultz ran for 18 yards and one touchdown. On defense, he made three tackles and assisted on two.
Freshman Dash Bosma caught three passes of 108 yards with one touchdown for 85 yards. Bosma rushed for 18 yards while completing two of six passes for 10 yards. He added four tackles.
Senior Austin Prins had nine receptions for 203 yards with four touchdowns. Prins also gained 27 yards. He recorded four tackles, two sacks and one interception.
On both sides of the ball, the Knights pressured the Eagles the entire game. They displayed a well-tuned offensive attack combined with a dominating defensive poise in not allowing the Eagles to gain any home turf momentum.
After the Eagles shut down the Knights’ running attack, they were able to establish their passing game.
“We were trying to keep it a little bit balanced,” Coach Thomas explained. “They were shutting down our run game pretty good, so we just started airing it out and we were able to get some quick passes off and make yardage off the quick passes.”
The Knights dug in on defense and had developed a game plan to prevent the Eagles’s quarterback from getting on track.
“I knew their QB could scramble and throw on the run really well. . . We just tried to keep the quarterbacked contained and keep pressure on him.”
The win earned the Knights their (1B Southeast 1-0 and 0-1) first conference and game victory of the season.
Their next conference game will be home against St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse on Friday Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.
