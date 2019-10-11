SUNNYSIDE - The Knights have been banged up most of the season and limped into their 1B Southeast 8-man, home conference game against a visiting Irish team seeking to get back on the winning side as DeSales snapped their two game loosing streak with a 64-6 victory at Clem Senn Field Friday night.
Sunnyside Christian High School seniors Arie Prins and Marty Fultz were hurt and unable to play in last week's 82-34 loss at Tekoa-Rosalia. Both players were determined to play and help their teammates out on the field.
"I like playing out there and I don't like sitting on the sidelines," Prins stated as he played on a gimpy ankle that is already scheduled for an upcoming Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan. "It's really tough because you can't be out there doing it. And you think about how much of a different game it would be if you were playing."
The Knights' offense could not get their running attack established against the bigger and faster DeSales defense which completely shut down their passing offense.
"We've got to get some movement in our running game to hold off the defensive pass rush. It all comes down to blocking. We have to figure out a way to get the right movement and guys in the right spots hitting the right guys," Knights' head coach Jeremy Thomas explained.
The young guys have been getting their chance to play. According to their mentors like Prins on the field, the underclassmen have been gaining experience and learning what it takes to be a part of the varsity squad.
"I have fun helping out the younger kids. Even if we loose, it's our long term goal of teaching and letting them lean," Prins acknowledged. "It's not always about winning, it's about having fun."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.