The Sunnyside Christian School Foundation will be hosting its 28th annual fund-raising golf tournament this weekend.
The tournament will be at Black Rock Creek Golf Course Saturday, June 4. There will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start for the 18-hole tournament. The format for the tournament is a four-person scramble.
SCS Foundation Golf Tournament raises money to fund the school’s endowment investments. Money from these investments provide tuition assistance, budget help, fund various needs and projects throughout the school year.
