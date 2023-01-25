Sunnyside Christian Knights basketball slay opposition

The Sunnyside Christian Knights had a strong week with them adding four wins to their belts between the girls’ and boys’ varsity basketball teams.
The Knights first faced the Prescott tigers on Jan. 20 with the Lady Knights dominating with a 54 point advantage at a score of 69-15, the Knights were not outdone though with them also taking home a major victory against the Tigers with a 43 point advantage at a score of 69-26.
During the Knights game against the Tigers varsity player and senior Cole Wagenaar was able to score his one thousandth point.
The Sunnyside Christian basketball team was able to keep their momentum from Friday through their game on Saturday in which they faced the Liberty Christian Patriots for their home match on Jan. 21.
The girls’ basketball team was able to take the win with a 14 point lead at a score of 39-25 with the boys taking the win with a 32 point lead at a score of 76-44.
The Lady Knights currently sit in fourth place for their league with five wins and two losses, currently sitting in first are the Yakama Nation Tribal Eagles. On the other side the Sunnyside Christian boys’ basketball team are currently in second place with seven wins and one loss, currently placed in first are the DeSales Irish.
The Sunnyside Christian Knights will be hosting their next home game on Friday, Jan. 27. The Knights will face the Yakama Nation Tribal Eagles.
