Sunnyside Christian Knights basketball slay opposition

Sunnyside Christian High School senior Cole Wagenaar has control of the ball during their game on Jan. 21. Wagenaar achieved his high school career achievement of 1,000 points during the game the day prior on Jan. 20.

 Kennia Perez

The Sunnyside Christian Knights had a strong week with them adding four wins to their belts between the girls’ and boys’ varsity basketball teams.

The Knights first faced the Prescott tigers on Jan. 20 with the Lady Knights dominating with a 54 point advantage at a score of 69-15, the Knights were not outdone though with them also taking home a major victory against the Tigers with a 43 point advantage at a score of 69-26.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

