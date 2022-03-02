Sunnyside Christian Knights varsity boys’ basketball team have secured their spot for the state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome on Wednesday, Mar. 2 where they will be playing against the Crosspoint Warriors.
This comes after facing head-to-head in a heated match up against the Willapa Valley Vikings succumbing to a defeat of 59 Knights, 65 Vikings at regionals on Saturday, Feb. 26.
The Knights are not done yet. Their high placement of the No.5 seed in their league has given them a chance to play for the State 1B title and a chance to show off more of their basketball skills.
The Knights basketball game on Saturday, was lost by single digits as player Cole Wagenaar held it down for the Knights with a little more than a third of the teams’ points. Wagenaar made eight shots from the field knocking them all down for 16 points with a three pointer to follow and all three of his free throws made for a total of 22. He also racked up nine rebounds and three blocked shots for multiple defensive plays throughout the game.
Make no mistake, it was a team effort for the Knights as Dash Bosma accumulated 17 points with assists coming from Justin Van Wieringen who had seven rebounds and two blocks.
The Knights have been playing lights out throughout the season only dropping three league losses and placing No.5 seed in their division.
The race begins for the Knights as they head on to state in hopes to become title holders for this year’s 1B basketball league.
