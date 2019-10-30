GRANGER —Sunnyside Christian (3-4, 3-5) fell to Pomeroy 66-18 in their 1B Columbia Gorge conference game at Granger High School.
“We got to keep fighting, you get behind sometimes, you just have to keep fighting,” spoke senior captain quarterback Marty Fultz.
Because of their lack of depth on varsity, the Knights have been committed in developing their younger players this season.
“We are in a rebuilding year, it is experience for the younger kids,” SCHS Head Coach Jeremy Thomas commented. “We are trying to get healthy because we are playing with a lot of young kids out there.”
Thomas reported his team’s running backs are banged up, but no one is making any excuses. He tells his young team that’s part of the game. And his seniors relay a similar message.
Senior Captain Matt Beltman ran in a touchdown during the last few minutes of the game as the offense kept battling until the final whistle.
“If we give 100 percent that’s all that matters,” said sophomore Kolby Thomas.
The visiting Knights will face Pateros for a non-conference game on Friday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.