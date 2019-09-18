PROSSER — The Sunnyside Grizzlies girls’ soccer team defeated the Prosser Mustangs 6-3 on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Art Fiker Stadium.
Prior to the game, Jazzy Guillen made an appearance and cheered on her hometown team. Jazzy, now in her seventh month of her fight against cancer, was home for a few days.
The Grizzlies pushed up their fast intensity and made a statement by scoring two goals in the first seven minutes by sophomore Marisol Farias, who later would add three more goals.
They improved from last game’s mistakes, “We were ready to come out with some adjustments from our first game and to get after it again, Head Coach Morgan Green expressed, “It was good to see the girls make some of those changes.”
The Mustangs answered back 1:20 later by a goal from sophomore Leila Taylor trimming the Grizzlies lead, 2-1.
Mustangs head coach Ricky Ruiz explained, “She got an opportunity with a ball behind the defense,” coach proudly described the first goals for the new varsity player, “last year she battled to get a goal. . . this year right off the bat. . . she actually got her first two.”
Sunnyside senior Erika Santiago scored in the 39th minute to extend their lead to 3-1 at halftime.
In the second half, the Grizzlies went on to score three more goals while the Mustangs added two. The match was decided by a 6-3 score.
Sunnyside goalkeeper, senior Natalia Naranjo had three saves.
The Grizzlies had assists from Santiago, Yasmin Frausto and Abigail Zavala.
“There was lots of good passing last night. . . There’s a lot of selfless play,” Greene mentioned as her team put up a fight.
Ruiz commented on his young roster, “. . . for a lot of girls, that was their first experience at varsity.” He acknowledged his team had nerves coming out of the gate.
The Grizzlies will face Kennewick at home Saturday 21, at 11 a.m.
