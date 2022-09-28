Sunnyside High School's cross country team hosted their first league meet on Thursday Sept. 22, since joining the Big 9 Athletic Conference a decade ago.
“We had many questions leading up to the race. How do we stack up against the league? Will we be able to actually pull off hosting an event? How will our athletes react to being mostly on their own while their coaches and parents are occupied with meet logistics and organization?” said Head Coach Jeff White.
The state rank for the Grizzlies boys team following the meet was 25th out of 53 4A programs.
Luke Binfet, Max Garcia, Elijah Cisneros and Andrew Garcia finished in under 18 minutes. Binfet was the winner of the JV race.
Alex Osorio and Caden Condie ran their race under 19 minutes at the home meet.
Many Sunnyside runners posted personal records or season’s best times, 27 out of 34 Grizzlies to be exact.
“They were awesome. Even more importantly, several coaches spoke to me afterwards saying how impressed they were with our team’s culture and camaraderie,” said White.
The next cross country meet is in Pasco at the Big Cross Invite, Saturday, Oct. 1.
