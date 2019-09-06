PROSSER- Two first quarter interceptions by Sunnyside High School senior Jonathan Sanchez led to 16 unanswered points as the Grizzlies rolled to a 35-13 non conference road win over the Mustangs at Art Fiker Stadium Friday night.
The Mustangs scored on a "Hail Mary" pass play right before the half, cutting Sunnyside's lead 22-7. Grizzly Nation filled the visitor's section and cheered the team as they left the field for intermission.
Sunnyside fumbled the second half kickoff and Prosser took advantage of the costly turnover and punched it in for a touchdown. Following the extra point, Sunnyside led 22-13.
The Mustangs regained the momentum but the Grizzlies' offense answered right back. Sophomore Devin Escamilla capped off an impressive drive with a run up the middle for a touchdown, making the score 28-13 with 9:44 remaining in the third quarter.
The Grizzlies' defense dominated the game from the opening series with relentless pressure on Prosser junior quarterback Haden Hicks while the secondary's coverage made a total of three interceptions.
Early in the fourth quarter, SHS senior wide receiver Mike Rivera caught a 77-yard pass and catch from sophomore Logan Rodriguez for a touchdown to make it 35-13.
In the two-year re-rivalry, season opening football games, Sunnyside has won both contests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.