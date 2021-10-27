Friday night was the start of a new era in Sunnyside football and with it came a beautiful new facility that was enjoyed by thousands of attendees, some from as far away as East Wenatchee.
If only the start of the game for the Grizzlies had gone better.
Eastmont took the opening kickoff, and after a 3rd down pass interference on Sunnyside extended the drive, found the end zone on a 16-yard Ivan Corona run.
Sunnyside then took the field without Myles Newhouse who has been battling a bit of shoulder injury and was limited Friday night, and immediately fumbled the football which was returned for a touchdown.
It was a 14-point lead the Grizzlies never recovered from in a 31-26 loss.
“You don’t know how it goes if you don’t go down by 14,” said coach John Lobbestael. “It’s tough to give up those points early.”
Everything seemed to settle down for Sunnyside after that as they drove down the field for a 23-yard touchdown pass to Eli Fernandez, though the two-point attempt failed.
Sunnyside’s defense struggled to contain the triple option rushing attack of the Wildcats who eventually got out to a 31-12 lead midway through the 3rd Quarter.
After what would be the final Eastmont score, the next Sunnyside play was an 80-yard TD run by Eli Fernandez, who had 137 yards rushing in the game, and seemed to spark the Grizzlies.
Their defense intercepted a pass on the next Eastmont drive, but they couldn’t turn it into points. The challenge was, with such a run-based offense to defend, the Wildcats chewed up a lot of clock each time they had the ball.
“They started doing that four or five years ago and it took us off guard for a couple of years,” according to Lobbestael. “It’s a tough offense to stop. They’re big and well coached.”
With about three minutes to go, the Grizzlies again excited the crowd when Noah McNair broke several tackles for a 65-yard TD reception. The extra point put Sunnyside down 31-26.
At a point of desperation, the Grizzly defense forced a Wildcat turnover with 1:52 left in the game. Unfortunately, a 4th down pass by Logan Rodriguez, who threw for 376 yards and two TDs on the night, was intercepted at the Wildcat 5 to seal the win for the visitors.
“It took us a while to get going,” said Lobbestael.
The loss gave Sunnyside a second Big 9 defeat, both decided in the final minute, and puts them on the outside looking for help to get to a state playoff berth.
It was the first game on the new field which Lobbestael said was more impactful for the crowd than the team, as the game was their sole focus.
Next up, a Friday night home non-league contest against Kamiakin.
