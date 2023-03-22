Sunnyside fastpitch shuts out Greyhounds

A Sunnyside Grizzly is up to bat during the doubleheader against Grandview, where Sunnyside ultimately won both games.

 Andrew Hamil

The Sunnyside High School softball team is starting the season strong after winning both doubleheader matches against the Grandview Greyhounds and the Prosser Mustangs.

The Grizzlies first faced the Greyhounds on Tuesday, March 14 in the first non-district match. The Grizzlies shut out Grandview in their first game winning by a score of 20-0.

