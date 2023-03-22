Sunnyside fastpitch shuts out Greyhounds

The Sunnyside High School softball team is starting the season strong after winning both doubleheader matches against the Grandview Greyhounds and the Prosser Mustangs.
The Grizzlies first faced the Greyhounds on Tuesday, March 14 in the first non-district match. The Grizzlies shut out Grandview in their first game winning by a score of 20-0.
The Greyhounds didn’t fare any better during the second hitter with the Grizzlies ending it 16 points ahead at a score of 19-3.
Facing Prosser next on Thursday, March 16, the Grizzlies came out on top with them leading by a score of 17-3 after the first game and winning the second hitter with a four point lead at a score of 12-8.
Sunnyside will host the Davis Pirates in their next home game on Friday, March 31.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
