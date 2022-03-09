Sunnyside Fastpitch start their season

This year’s Sunnyside High School Fastpitch team will be starting their season with coach Greg Stroh at the helm accompanied by Colleen Martinez, Alexandra Barraza, and Savanna Barrera as assistant fastpitch coaches.
Coach Stroh is ready to get back on the field heading into his fourth year as head coach. With 45 participants in Fastpitch, Sunnyside’s program is looking to be an exciting part of Grizzly sports according to Stroh. “We have a lot of talent this year. The girls we have on varsity are strong. I think this is going to be one of our better years,” said Stroh.
Bring the whole family and a camera as the Sunnyside Grizzlies Fastpitch team takes on the Prosser Mustangs in their first game on Saturday at noon on their home field, March 12.
Fastpitch can be very encouraging and self-fulfilling according to coach Stroh, “This is an excellent sport for girls that teaches a lot of toughness. It’s an exciting sport when you get out here and play.”
With covid restrictions to sports being lifted this year, the Sunnyside fastpitch team is ready to play their first full season since 2019. “I’m super excited to give the fastpitch team an opportunity to play,” said Stroh.
