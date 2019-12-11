SUNNYSIDE — The Lady Griz basketball team won back to back home games over the Kamiakin Chiefs and Hermiston Bulldogs of Oregon, 83-49 and 51-46, while improving their overall record to 2-1 on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7.
“We’ve got some talent on this roster. We believe in all 11 girls that are suiting up right now and they’re all out there contribute. We tell them that everyone’s a threat and to have a scorer’s mentality,” coach Rick Puente stated. “I’m proud of the girls and how they played this weekend. We’re not stopping here!”
Senior Kameran Rodriguez poured in 20 points as she led the team on both ends of the court. “It feels really good knowing that my teammates and coach trust me that I’ll make smart decisions.”
The four-year varsity player said she’s playing more in the post this season but when the team requires her outside shooting talents, Rodriguez is ready to shoot from distance.
“We’ve been working well together, moving the ball and making the extra pass because we all trust one another,” she said.
Sophomore Paris Wilson, who came on at the end of last season has been having fun while working on developing a new level of chemistry with the squad.
“On the offensive side, I’ve been focused on getting the ball to all my players that are open and have worked on my shooting. Moving my feet better and not hacking at the ball on defense,” Wilson expressed.
According to Puente, the program’s strong foundation is the basis of their sound structure. “We preach that to our kids that we have to take care of all the little things, especially the type of basketball we play – Lady Griz basketball!”
