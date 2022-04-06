The Sunnyside Boys’ Golf Team hosted an invitational for valley schools at Black Rock Creek in Sunnyside on Wednesday, March 30.
Three personal best scores were made by Sunnyside golfers which include Anthony Naught who scored 100 strokes, Brody Weets who had a score of 104, and Andrew Stanton who racked up a score of 111.
Head coach Nicholas Gurnard says he has been impressed with their hard work and determination. “We are steadily improving. I really couldn't ask for anything more out of these guys as they are great student-athletes and great people.”
Sunnyside went on to place fifth in the invitational with a total score of 412 as a team beating Eisenhower (415) and Davis (429).
Wenatchee (324) took first in the invitational.
Boy’s golf will be facing off against other valley schools in the Chelan High School hosted golf meet at Gamble Sands Course on Tuesday, April 12.
