After facing three loses in their non-conference games the Grizzles were able to make a comeback and win their first conference game on Friday, September 23 against the West Valley Rams to a score of 41-20.
“The offensive line has been working harder and harder in practice the last couple weeks and that whole unit was well prepared and played great,” Marshall Lobbestael said.
The Grizzlies saw touchdowns coming from Cody Diddens who had 7 catches for 81 yards with two touchdowns, Dominique Booth who rushed 36 for 205 yards with two touchdowns, Noah McNair who had 11 catches for 158 yards with one interception and one touchdown, and Chris Villanueva had 2 catches for 20 yards with one touchdown. Quarterback Brents Maldonado threw for 21 to 26 for 267 yards with 5 field goals coming from Ethan Avalos.
The West valley rams led during the first quarter with touchdowns coming from Demetreus Sadeddin and Zion Lee with a two point conversion being scored by Ben Pupplo ending the first quarter 14 point ahead at a score of 14-0.
The second quarter saw the grizzlies scoring four touchdowns with three field goals. The first touchdown was scored by Diddens at the start of the second quarter after a completed pass from Maldonado. The second touchdown came from Booth after getting the ball from a hand off and making it past the Rams defense. The Grizzlies were able to receive the ball once again after an interception from J’Den Briones with the third touchdown coming from Diddens. The last touchdown scored in the second quarter came from McNair; two seconds were left on the clock after a turnover on downs with the Grizzlies receiving the ball around the 10 yard line in their territory after a completed pass from Maldonado, McNair was able to run the ball all the way to endzone finishing the Second quarter at a score of 27-14 with three points coming from field goals scored by Avalos.
The third quarter saw two more touchdowns scored by Sunnyside with one coming from the Rams. After a completed pass from Maldonado, Diddens was able to their fifth touchdown with the grizzlies receiving the ball again after a sidekick from Sunnyside ended in a recover with Booth scoring the final touchdown for Sunnyside after a handoff. The Rams were able to score their final touchdown after a return and a completed pass to Sadeddin finishing the game at a score of 41-20 with the winning grizzlies 21 points ahead.
“The kids played hard and did a decent job of being mentally tough after going down at the start” Lobbestael stated.
Sunnyside’s next home game will be their homecoming game against Eisenhower on Friday, October 7.
