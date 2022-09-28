After facing three loses in their non-conference games the Grizzles were able to make a comeback and win their first conference game on Friday, September 23 against the West Valley Rams to a score of 41-20.

“The offensive line has been working harder and harder in practice the last couple weeks and that whole unit was well prepared and played great,” Marshall Lobbestael said.

