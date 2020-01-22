YAKIMA — Following their 53-18 home win over Davis earlier in the week, the No. 9 ranked Sunnyside varsity girls’ wrestling team brought along their younger counterparts to fill in for an injury-stricken member and didn’t miss a beat in the dual match victory against Eisenhower on Thursday, Jan. 16.
For junior Roxsana Cisneros, one of the Grizzlies’ team captains and a leader in wins again this season, provided vocal support and tactical instruction from her chair next to the mat. She was loud and her directions were received.
“You have to be there for your team because we’re family and we support one another,” Cisneros candidly stated. Before her matches, she prays that no one gets hurt and for everyone to be safe. And regardless of the outcome, to always keep one’s heads up, she affirmed.
“Roxsana is a very wise, wise person. She’s a good student and translates into her strategies out on the mat. She knows in what she feels and what she sees. And she’s really good at helping other girls feel that same thing,” coach Dave Mendoza keenly described.
Having sat out the Davis dual due to injury on Tuesday, Jan. 14, Cisneros felt better and was looking forward to competing and getting back into form. She pinned her 115-pound opponent and appeared sharp in the process.
“I just don’t want to get hurt anymore and I want to be able to push through injuries. And, I hope none of our teammates get hurt. Because we need to stick together and have a strong team,” the former state tournament wrestler declared.
Senior Lourdes “Luli” Torres and junior Riley Guerrero also share in the captain duties and making sure the team is prepared and ready to go, coach said. All three leaders have over 100 high school matches already and they’ve seen just about everything and know what to expect, he added.
“It’s good for our program’s foundation to have these young girls go in there under the spotlight and just get that experience,” Mendoza happily acknowledged as he turned his attention to the 2020 Othello Lady Huskies Invite on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18.
