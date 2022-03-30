Sunnyside hits hard against West Valley

YAKIMA — The Sunnyside High School Softball team played against the West Valley Rams Friday, March 25 in a doubleheader league game.
They won both games which put them at the top of the Columbia-Basin Big 9 4A league with a 6-1 record.
The games were a challenge that they were determined to win according to softball head coach Gregory Stroh. “We came together and worked hard to get two awesome wins.”
The first game was won by the Grizzlies destroying their competition by 13 runs in a 24-11 score. Stroh felt they were in control as soon as the second inning in the first game.
West Valley was still no match for Sunnyside as they only made eight runs themselves while the Grizzlies succeeded in running around the bases time and time again for the second game in a 24-8 win.
“We continued to be patient looking for strikes and were aggressive on the base path,” said Stroh, breaking down how they succeeded in their matches this last Friday.
Stroh has been dominating the competition thus far with hopes to defeat Wenatchee for a doubleheader home game on Friday, April 1.
